Amish family injured in Ashland County buggy accident

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Three members of an Amish family were injured when a pick-up truck driver rear-ended their buggy.
According to Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers the accident happened around 5:39 p.m. on July 2.
Troopers said the buggy was travelling northbound on US Route 42 in Jackson Township when the driver of a Ford F-150 crashed into their buggy.
The driver of the buggy, Tena Hestetler, 52, of West Salem, and passenger Anna Hostetler, 23, of West Salem, were seriously injured and transported to a local hospital.
A 7-month-old baby was also in the buggy, but was not injured.
Troopers said the pick-up driver was also not injured and remained on the scene.
Troopers added the investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.
