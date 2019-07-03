Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to wed fiancee this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a big offseason for Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield.
The second-year quarterback has been adjusting to new head coach Freddie Kitchens and offensive weapon Odell Beckham Jr., but Mayfield is also making moves off the field.
On June 23, his fiancee Emily Wilkinson posted on Instagram, "Two weeks from today, I’ll be waking up as your WIFE.”
Mayfield shared photos from the couple’s engagement in June 2018.
Now that Mayfield will have a wedding ring, let’s work on the Super Bowl ring!
