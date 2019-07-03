Cleveland officials securing downtown for safe and fun MLB All-Star experience

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is counting down the days to All-Star Week and all the fun surrounding the big game.
The Cleveland Indians have a week full of fun in store for Clevelanders and those visiting the city.
“The Boys of Summer are bringing their best game to Cleveland. Some of the most exciting players in Major League Baseball will be on display in town and you’ll get a chance to mix and mingle with them,” said Bob Dibiasio, spokesperson for the Cleveland Indians.
DiBiasio said there are many activities baseball fans can enjoy.
“You’ll be able to go down a zip line, meeting baseball legends, to running around the city," said DiBiaso. "To getting doused with paint colors, to youth baseball and soft ball tournaments, all around our town, to the best and brightest stars.”
Police Chief Calvin Williams says preparations are underway to secure the hundreds of thousands who will come downtown for All-Star festivities.
Williams says there are many security aspects that won’t be seen by the public to keep the area as safe as possible.
“There are a lot of things in buildings, on the street, all around town that you won’t see. Then there are things we do prior to the event to make sure it’s secure," said Williams.
MLB representative, Ethan Orlinsky, said he wants the public’s experience to be a “real good deal.”
“We know that counterfeiters are trying to prey on the innocent fan," said Orlinsky.
The MLB plans to work undercover to identify those who rip you off.
With All-Star 2019 included, Cleveland will have hosted the Mid-Summer Classic six times.
That’s more than any other city in the country.
The city will benefit more than 65-million dollars through next week’s All Star Week.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.