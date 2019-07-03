Cleveland Police need help identifying driver that struck pedestrian and fled

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for the public’s help with identifying the driver of a hit-skip that occurred on June 9 at approximately 3 a.m.
Police said a 41-year-old man was crossing the street at 2309 St. Clair Ave. when he was struck by a white Chevrolet Corvette.
The Corvette continued driving eastbound on St. Clair Avenue, according to police.
Police said they have no description on the suspect.
However, the Corvette should have heavy damage to the front end, hood, windshield and roof, according to police.
Police said the victim was taken to MetroHealth Hospital where he was treated and released.
Anyone with information on the suspect driver or car is urged to call the Crimestoppers Cleveland Division of Police Hit-Skip Unit at 216-623-5191.
Cleveland Police provided these photos of the crash:
