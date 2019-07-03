Cleveland’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ fireworks show hitting 19 News airwaves and platforms on Fourth of July

By John Deike | July 3, 2019 at 4:25 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 4:25 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Can’t make it to the big show on the Fourth of July?

Not a problem. You can catch Cleveland’s “Light Up the Lake" fireworks event at sundown on Cleveland CW43.

We’ll also stream the show live through this article, and on the 19 News Facebook page.

But, if you’re thinking about heading down, here are the need-to-know details.

Free viewing areas include:

Flats West Bank:

  • Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Boardwalk
  • Music Box Supper Club
  • Shooters on the Water
  • Superior Viaduct
  • Wendy Park
  • Whiskey Island

Flats East Bank:

  • Flats East Bank Boardwalk 
  • Settlers Landing
  • Margaritaville
  • Punch Bowl Social Rooftop patio
  • Lago Veranda Viewing
  • Flats East Bank Restaurant Venues

North Coast Harbor:

  • Voinovich Bicentennial Park

Edgewater Beach and Kirtland Park

