Elyria mayor wants “fair and impartial” investigation into gas station shooting

“Get down, get down. Get out of the car please. Get out of the car...”
A plea from the woman shooting a video. Her voice captured talking at the two men inside a black car but, they couldn’t hear her.
The men were too far away with the doors closed and the windows up.
Then a barrage of police bullets rang out.
Thirty-nine-year-old Isaiah Robinson was killed.
“I know him and that was just a senseless act of police violence in Elyria, Ohio. It just needs to stop in America.”
The other person in the car Damon Battles survived and is in the hospital.
Both Robinson and Battles have been arrested before.
Community reaction was swift, including from Elyria’s Mayor Holly Brinda.
This is what she posted on her Face Book page:
“The city of Elyria wants a fair and impartial investigation of the events that occurred last night in relation to the traffic stop and officer-involved shooting in Carlisle Township. We have asked the Lorain County Sheriff’s Department to conduct the investigation, which is underway. While the investigation is being conducted, it is not appropriate for the city to comment. I will comment after the results are released. Mayor Holy Brinda.”
A friend of the suspects told 19 News why he believes the police overreacted when they shot and killed Isaiah Robinson and wounded Damon Battles.
Family members of Isaiah Robinson, under advise of an attorney, chose not to talk about his shooting death.
There has been lots of social media activity and people stopping by the gas station just to see the shooting took place.
