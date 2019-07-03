Few retirees are happy 6 months into changes for Ohio Police and Pension Fund health plan

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I wanted a human face to what was happening to us,” is the way Diana Gunn explained her involvement in trying to get changes in their health insurance.
It was January, and at the time, she and her husband Kevin Gunn, a retired firefighter, were seven days into changes in their health care plan mandated by the Ohio Police and Fire Pension Board.
The new plan is a stipend-based system through a company called AON that was supposed to provide better care, more choices and lower costs. By all accounts, it has failed on all three levels.
Now, more than 3,300 faces have joined them on a website for retirees under 65.
The headline: “Caution? Confusion reigns here as we try to negotiate OP&F and AON.”
“I don’t know why I’m just doing my job,” is all John Gallagher Jr., the head of the Pension Fund would say when we questioned him.
He refused to answer our questions. He is the target of many retirees’ anger, but there is also anger at ex-board member Bill Deighton who has staunchly defended the cost cutting decision, even belittling members criticisms.
“He called us, I believe, ‘ignorant nitwits.’ What was that all about, you know? All we’re trying to do is survive here,” was Diana’s reaction.
Fueled by the web group, three of the board members, including Deighton, were ousted earlier this year.
Kevin is left needing an MRI to chart the progress of his Alzheimer’s.
Diana takes a medication that costs $4,700 a month.
The new plans don’t cover either.
As of the first of the month, another blow to retirees: The Bureau of Workers Compensation will now deny claims from first responders diagnosed with PTSD removing another safety net.
There is a class action lawsuit filed by retired members, a suit that contains an admission from Deighton who was chairman of the fund’s healthcare committee that he never read a $300,000 report recommending plans far different from what he and others approved.
The cuts in health benefits are the result of lowered funding from employers. As more dollars went to keep the pension fund solvent, contributions to insurance didn’t keep pace.
