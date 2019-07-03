Google’s Fourth of July doodle lets you play baseball just in time for the MLB All-Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Today’s Fourth of July themed Google doodle is baseball themed that lets you play an actual game at the diamond.
The peanuts are in the outfield and you plays as the picnic condiments.
Yes, there is a ketchup and mustard!
A click of the mouse and you can put one out of the park.
My personal record is 899 feet. (Don’t tell my boss.)
The color of the pitchers cap changes to tip you off as to the next pitch.
Watch out for the red cap, as the heater is coming and it’s pretty hard to hit.
