Investigators release calls between Elyria police in tense moments leading up to deadly officer-involved shooting (audio)

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office released snippets of audio communication between officers and dispatchers in the moments before a deadly Elyria police-involved shooting.
The City of Elyria has identified the officers involved in the fatal shooting.
Patrolman Charles McArthur and Patrolman Alan Kubas are currently both on paid administrative leave per departmental policy.
McArthur has been with the department for seven years, and Kubas was hired in January of 2017.
Prior to the shooting, police received reports that an apartment on Park Meadow Lane was being shot at, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
Elyria police located the suspect’s dark-colored Chevy Tuesday afternoon and stopped the vehicle near an East Avenue gas station in Carlisle Township.
A dispatcher confirmed that the vehicle was owned by 39-year-old Isaiah Robinson, of Cleveland.
Robinson was the man who was shot and killed during the incident.
Both Robinson and the second occupant in the vehicle, identified as 39-year-old Damon Battles, refused commands from police, investigators say.
At one point, an officer suggests using pepper balls to try to flush the men from the vehicle.
According to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office, one of the men in the vehicle, later described as Robinson during the police communications, opened the door and pointed a gun in the direction of the officers. That is when police opened fire on the vehicle.
Robinson’s gunshot wound turned fatal. He died at the hospital.
Battles was also shot and taken to an area hospital for treatment. His condition is not known. He has not been criminally charged or named a suspect by law enforcement at this time.
