Medina police arrest man accused of breaking into Castle Noel

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The police officer’s body cam captured video showing the moments the man was found hiding behind a door.
Police were called out after a tripped alarm at Castle Noel.
The first officer on the scene noticed the broken out window. Officers surrounded the area outside. Other officers entered the building and were able to take the man into custody.
Police said the suspect admitted to breaking into several vehicles in the area of South Jefferson Street.
