Mentor police officer and prisoner injured after cruiser crashes during transport

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Mentor police officer was involved in a crash while transporting a prisoner at about 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
The Mentor Police Department said the crash happened at SR-44 at US-322 in Geauga County.
Patrolman Wilson was transporting a prisoner he just picked up from the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office when the prisoner began to complain about a medical issue, according to police.
Police said Ptl. Wilson turned around to drive back to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center that was located about a mile away.
Despite having its lights and siren activated, the police cruiser struck a Mitsubishi Eclipse driving eastbound on US-322, according to police.
Police said the driver and passenger of the Eclipse both refused medical attention.
Ptl. Wilson and the prisoner were taken to the University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center where they were treated and released, according to police.
Both the cruiser and the Eclipse reportedly sustained significant damage.
The crash is being investigated by the Geauga County Sheriff’s Office.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.