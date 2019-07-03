More than a hundred dead fish floating in Shaker Heights’ Lower Lake

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - More than a hundred dead fish floating at Lower Shaker Lake and no one can figure out what caused it.
Just last month, it was a stolen car found floating in Lower Shaker Lake.
Now, it’s DEAD FISH... More than a hundred of them.
The cities of Shaker Heights and Cleveland Heights have been working with Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District to repair the dams.
Since the spring, crews have been onsite working on Lower Lake and Green Lake.
A spokeswoman for the Sewer District says crews drained Lower Shaker Lake and then refilled it Tuesday.
A statement reads:
"On Wednesday, Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District officials were notified of a fish kill in Lower Lake. Fish kills such as this can be caused by many factors and we do not know the cause. Factors that could play a role in fish kills are dramatic changes in water temperature, oxygen depletion or water chemistry changes.
The Sewer District has been working cooperatively with the Cities of Cleveland Heights and Shaker Heights to repair the Shaker Lakes Dam facilities assisting the Cities in achieving Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Water – Dam Safety compliance.
Sewer District Water Quality & Industrial Surveillance crews were dispatched to remove expired fish from the Lake.”
But those who use the lake for recreation said the amount of the dead fish worry them.
“I would trust that whatever they’re doing is for the betterment of the environment but it concerns me, I hate to see anything die," said one Shaker Heights resident.
