Nearly a kilo of heroin found during drug raid in Stark County, sheriff says

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Stark County Sheriff George T. Maier said a five month long investigation into a suspected drug dealer ends with his arrest and nearly a kilo of heroin off the street.
Maier said agents with the Stark County Metro Narcotics Unit raided a home in the 1300 block of 13th Street NW in Canton on Tuesday.
Davis Hill, 35, was arrested and charged with possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, having weapons under disability and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Hill is locked up in the Stark County Jail on a $1.5 million bond.
Besides the heroin, agents also said they recovered cash and two firearms inside the 13th Street NW home.
“This is part of our commitment to stop the trafficking in heroin that has a drastic effect on the citizens of Stark County. I am confident that our continued efforts to combat the heroin epidemic here in Stark County saves lives and contributes to a safer community, " said Maier.
