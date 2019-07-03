New plan for Tower City shops focuses on entrepreneurs not shoppers (pictures)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -This week Bedrock Detroit announced it is backing a plan by Cleveland businessman Bernie Moreno, creator of Blockland, to turn the large majority of retail space inside of Tower City into an entrepreneur incubator.
Bedrock purchased The Avenue Shops at Tower City in 2016 and has been searching for a use of the dwindling space since.
There were plans to use it as a connector to a “Plan B” for the Jack Casino.
“Plan B” was scrapped for plans to make it a giant retail and residential space with commercial space built across the street on West Huron Road.
That plan has also now been scrapped.
This time around, “City Block” would bring entrepreneurs and experts together under one roof to facilitate new businesses.
“The vision is for City Block to soon occupy a substantial portion of The Avenue Shops at Tower City Center,” Jim Ketai, Bedrock Chairman said. "Bringing together corporations, technology start-ups, venture capitalists and the broader community in a world class entrepreneurial center for the purpose of moving Cleveland and northeast Ohio to the forefront as a top five relevant technology city.
“The example I like to use is I’m coming up with a product and I may need communications help, or HR help or legal help that there’s other entrepreneurs in that same center who can help with that,” Moreano said. “Basically think of it as a factory for entrepreneurs.”
The plan is to use 350,000 square feet of The Avenues 400,000 square feet, leaving the movie theater intact.
People with business ideas would rent spaces, or even just a desk, without being tied down to a long leases.
According to Moreno this isn’t about City Block, or even Bedrock to make serious money.
“It will be a big money maker for the people that go there to start a company and succeed,” Moreno said. “It’s more about doing something for the community than it is about real estate investment for Bedrock.”
The plan also calls for closing a portion of West Prospect Avenue that runs behind Tower City from West Second to West Third, and turn it a outdoor community space called Prospect Park.
Moreno will use the next four months to gauge interest and try to get companies to sign on the line their level of interest.
In a perfect world, Moreno would like to see this up and running July 1, 2020.
“The goal is not to make the space a Taj Mahal. It’s a really cool space already. We just have to reimagine it as this entrepreneurship center,” Moreno said.
As lofty a goal as July 1 of next year is, Moreno admitted that may not include a completed Prospect Park.
