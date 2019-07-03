Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid with scattered storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak front is sitting just north of Lake Erie this morning. The atmosphere is very moist. It is going to be humid and feeling thick outside. Expect more clouds than sun. Scattered showers and storms will be in our area pretty much all day. More coverage will happen in the afternoon with the heating of the day. The issue with any of these storms that pop up will be locally heavy rain due to the slow moving nature of the storms. This is a common issue this time of year. The sky will continue to be mostly cloudy tonight with a few storms around. It remains humid.