Ohio deputies recover cache of guns, methamphetamine after responding to call for drug overdose

HURON COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A call to paramedics on Monday for a drug overdose ended with a criminal search and seizure of several firearms and illegal drugs.
According to the Huron County Sheriff’s Office, police and EMS responded to a home on Seminary Road in Norwalk Township for a woman who reportedly overdosed on drugs.
The woman was rushed to the hospital, but investigators observed evidence of illegal activity inside the home while at the scene.
Two people at the home were taken into custody while detectives worked to obtain a search warrant for the residence.
A search resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription drugs, firearms, and drug paraphernalia, according to deputies.
Police charged 45-year-old Chad Holbrook and 30-year-old Blayre Menkhoff on a variety of charges that include aggravated drug trafficking and possession of methamphetamine.
