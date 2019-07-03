Play Ball Park opens Friday in Cleveland for MLB All-Star Game weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Play Ball Park will open to the public on Friday.
The interactive exhibit, which includes indoor and outdoor elements, is at the Huntington Convention Center just in time for MLB All-Star Game week.
“Major League Baseball looked at Cleveland as a great place to launch this very first Play Ball Park because of the infrastructure,” said Curtis Danburg, communications director with the Cleveland Indians. “You’ve got the convention center, which is almost still brand new, and the malls up above it, which is green space right above it. To be able to connect it and make it one large event is a great thing for Cleveland and Major League Baseball to take advantage.”
The 600,000-square-foot Play Ball Park includes opportunities for kids to practice their batting skills and get coaching from former players.
“We want kids to move too, right? That’s really important. A lot of kids nowadays, they don’t get a lot of exercise, just maybe 20 minutes in a gym. That’s part of the plan, too, is getting people to move, not just kids.”
All of the outdoor exhibits, including the batting cages, are free. Play Ball Park opens at 10 a.m. Friday and will close on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
