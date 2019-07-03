Statewide alert issued for 75-year-old Cleveland woman missing since June 23

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Missing Adult Alert has been issued statewide by the Cleveland Division of Police for 75-year-old Gloria Melton.
Police said Melton left her residence on West 95th Street on June 23 at noon and never returned.
She reportedly left in a burgundy 2012 Chrysler 200 with Ohio plate CG68MQ.
Melton is described as 5′5″ tall, 205 lbs., with gray hair and brown eyes.
Police said Melton suffers from diabetes and high blood pressure.
Call 911 if you see Melton or the car.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office shared this picture of the same make and model car Melton drove off in, but this is not the actual involved vehicle.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.