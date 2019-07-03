Streetsboro looking for man who robbed a gas station with two guns

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a man remains on the loose after robbing a gas station with two guns.
Streetsboro police said the suspect entered the Circle K at SR 43 and Frost Road around 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday.
Police said the suspect demanded cash and fled the scene before the officers arrived.
Nobody was injured.
Officers said one of the handguns was very distinctive with a bold print on the top half.
Police said the print looks like a multi-colored camo print in red, white and black.
Besides the unique gun, police said the suspect was wearing all black clothing with a unique jacket and a black and white face mask.
Officers added they will be increasing patrols around their businesses.
If you recognize anything about the male, his clothing or the handgun, please call Streetsboro police at 330-626-4976, direct message on Facebook or email at info@streetsboropolice.com.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.