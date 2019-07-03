Take an inside look at Play Ball Park before it opens in Cleveland for MLB All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Organizers at Play Ball Park in downtown Cleveland will give 19 News a sneak peak before the attraction opens ahead of MLB All-Star weekend.
Play Ball Park will give fans the opportunity to meet past and present professional baseball players, as well as allow them to interact with activities and explore exhibits from the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The attraction is set up on downtown’s Mall A and Mall B and inside Huntington Convention Center.
Play Ball Park will open July 5 through July 8 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and again on July 9 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 9 at 7:30 p.m.
