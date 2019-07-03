Tractor-trailer driver dies after crashing off Texas bridge onto building below

HOUSTON, Texas (WOIO) - Authorities in the Houston, Texas area responded to a deadly crash involving a tractor-trailer that careened off the side of a bridge.
According to the police, the truck crashed off of the Ship Channel bridge and landed atop an industrial building at a chemical manufacturing plant.
Witnesses told Houston police that they saw a vehicle cut the tractor-trailer off. The truck then drove through the guardrail to avoid colliding with the car.
Police say the driver initially survived the fall. Rescuers worked for over an hour attempting to cut the pinned driver from the cab of the truck, but he later died from his injuries.
