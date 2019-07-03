Virginia man running in traffic on a Summit County highway struck and killed by a car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old Virginia man has died after being struck by a car on a busy highway.
Akron police said the victim was running on Route 8 northbound near the Perkins Street exit around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car.
The victim was taken by EMS to Akron City Hospital where he died from his injuries at 10:07 p.m.
The Summit County Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Wednesday.
Police said his name is being withheld until they can contact family.
At this time the accident remains under investigation.
