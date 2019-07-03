Woman posts chilling video of Elyria police-involved shooting (graphic video)

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that sent two people to the hospital.
The gunfire erupted Tuesday evening in Elyria as officers opened fire at an occupied car parked at a Marathon gas station.
Warning, graphic video. Viewer discretion is advised.
Prior to the shooting, police received reports that an apartment on Park Meadow Lane was being shot at, according to the Lorain County Sheriff’s Office.
Witnesses told police the suspects were driving a dark-colored Chevy Impala, which was then spotted by officers at the Marathon gas station--located at 1425 East Ave. in Carlisle Township.
As authorities converged on the car and repeatedly told the men to get out, one of the suspects moved to the back seat, opened the door and pointed a gun at the officers, which, led police to open fire.
Both of the suspects were shot, but their conditions and identities have not been released by police.
However, a family member told 19 News that one of the suspects died Tuesday evening.
One suspect was taken to University Hospitals in Elyria, and the other was taken to Mercy Hospital in Lorain.
None of the officers involved were injured.
