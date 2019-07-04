Avon Lake veteran elated over Fourth of July Mission Makeover win

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On this Fourth of July, a local veteran is being recognized for his service. He was chosen as the winner of Mission Makeover and will have a brand new bathroom very soon.
19 News showed up at Craig Robinson’s Avon Lake home to deliver the good news.
We explained he was being awarded with a $10,000 makeover for his bathroom from Bath Fitter.
19 News has partnered with Bath Fitter and Northeast Ohio Foundation for Patriotism. “I’m shocked. I can’t believe it. This is crazy. Thank you so much,” said Robinson.
Robinson did two tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan with the Marine Corp.
Bath Fitter will be back at Robinson’s home next week to get started.
19 News will show you the new bathroom once it’s done.
