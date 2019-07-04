Cleveland police issue Independence Day reminder: Celebratory gunfire is illegal and dangerous

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “What goes up must come down,” is the Cleveland Police Department’s message this Fourth of July holiday.
Police are reminding residents that celebratory gunfire is both illegal and extremely dangerous.
Firing a gun into the air can cause death, serious injury, or damage to private property, Cleveland police warn.
The scientific research website Forensic Outreach explained that, not only can a bullet shot in the air kill someone, it has.
It’s estimated that a falling bullet can reach speeds of up to 700 feet per second, which is enough to penetrate human flesh.
Anyone who is caught discharging a firearm within Cleveland city limits will be arrested.
