Cleveland police: 3 people shot in 3 hours on morning of Independence Day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Fourth of July holiday started with a string of violence in Cleveland.
Detectives are investigating three separate shootings that occurred over a three-hour span on July 4, according to a report from police.
- The first shooting was reported in the 1900 block of West 77th Street at approximately 2 a.m. A 21-year-old man was shot in the knee and taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.
- According to police, a 25-year-old shooting victim was taken to Euclid Hospital after being shot near the intersection of East 117th Street and St. Clair Avenue. His condition is not known at this.
- A 48-year-old man was shot in the back at 5 a.m. Thursday in the 1900 block of East 79th Street. The man was taken to University Hospitals.
Police did not provide any information about potential suspects or announce any arrests made in connection to the shootings.
