Driver dies on scene after slamming into parked tow trucks in Stark County

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Marlboro Township driver died after he slammed into two parked tow trucks on Wednesday afternoon in Stark County.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the 57-year-old man was headed northbound on Marlboro Avenue NE in a 2016 Chevy Silverado when he ran a stop sign and smashed into the tow trucks, one of which was occupied.
The man was pronounced dead on scene, and the two truck driver was taken to Aultman Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Alcohol or drug use does not appear to be a factor in this crash, but the driver was not wearing a seat belt on impact.
The incident is under investigation.
