Edgewater Fourth of July nearly ruined by rainfall

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Hundreds filled Edgewater to celebrate Independence Day, however the day’s festivities were nearly ruined by several pop up showers.
“We had a little rain come down on us but it didn’t stop the show. We’re still busy at it because we know it’s gonna fly over on us,” said Cleveland native, Joe Curtis.
Unfortunately the showers continued for hours, finally calming down by Thursday Evening - great news for the grill master and his family.
“So this is the time that all the friends, the families get together and do our thing. I’ve got more people coming down. I’ve got my granddaughters on the way. I’ve got my brother, baby brother at that. I’ve got greens I’ve got to put on here. String Beans, Hamburgers and Chicken,” added Curtis.
The truth is that no matter what happens with the skies, the rain can’t put a damper on family or tradition.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.