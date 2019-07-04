Elyria Police and community working toward calm and justice 2 days after officer-involved shooting

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Elyria Police Department and community are working together for calm and justice two days after officers say they were forced to open fire on an armed suspect.
Isaiah Robinson, the alleged gunman, died Tuesday evening at Lorain Mercy Hospital. The other suspect, Damon Battles, was wounded by officers but is expected to recover.
Community members have gathered since then to vent their frustrations and demand a fair and impartial investigation.
