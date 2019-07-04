Macedonia high-speed police chase reaches 117 mph before officers back off for safety reasons

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News obtained dash cam video from the Macedonia Police Department of a high-speed police chase that reached a 117 MPH before officers terminated the stop.
Police said officers initially tried to stop a maroon Nissan SUV for going 92 mph on I-271 on at 1:16 a.m. on Wednesday.
The report stated speeds reached 115 MPH just two minutes into the chase.
At 1:20 a.m., the chase reached 117 MPH while approaching traffic, according to the report.
Seconds later, the Bedford Heights Police Department tried to use stop sticks at Rockside Road, the report said.
However, the car reportedly flew by before the sticks could be deployed.
Police said officers were advised to terminate the chase if they could no longer see the road signs at 1:23 a.m.
According to the report, the chase was terminated just north of Emery Road in Warrensville Heights at 1:24 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.