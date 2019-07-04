Man arrested in CA for fatal shooting at Canton Township bar

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed an arrest has been made in connection to the fatal shooting at the Brick City Lounge in Canton Township that occurred on June 27.
Sheriff George T. Maier said deputies and the US Marshal Northern Ohio Fugitive Task Force, the Pacific Southwest Regional Task Force Central District of California U.S. Marshals, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California arrested 25-year-old Deny King of Moreno Valley, CA on Wednesday at 4:45 p.m.
King also has a residence in Canton, according to the Sheriff.
Sheriff Maier said King was arrested without incident in Hemet, CA and transported to the Cois Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, CA on one count of aggravated murder and one count of felonious assault.
A statement from Sheriff Maier said:
“This is yet another example of a true collaborative effort among law enforcement and showcases our continued dedication to keep the communities we serve safe. We thank all agencies involved for their role in removing a dangerous suspect from the streets.”
King’s extradition back to Stark County is pending, according to the Sheriff.
The investigation is still ongoing.
