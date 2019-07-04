MLB announces pairings for Home Run Derby to be held in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Major League Baseball announced the pairings for Monday’s Home Run Derby in Cleveland at Progressive Field.
Indians first baseman Carlos Santana will go head-to-head against Mets rookie sensation Pete Alonzo in the first round.
Other match-ups include Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich against Vladmir Guerrero Jr. from Toronto.
Alex Bregman of Houston will battle Joc Pederson of the Dodgers.
Josh Bell of Pittsburgh will take on Ronald Acuna Jr. of Atlanta.
The Home Run Derby is on Monday at 8:00 p.m.
The All-Star Week begins Friday at Play Ball Park on Mall B in downtown Cleveland.
The All-Star Game is Tuesday night, July 9.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.