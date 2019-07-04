Northeast Ohio Weather: Humid with a few afternoon storms today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy 4th of July everybody! I’m tracking a weak warm front that is positioned right along the lake shore this morning. It will slowly drift north by this evening. The air mass is very moist so it will be a humid day for sure. A light wind will keep things fairly hazy with poor air quality. It will be a classic 4th of July forecast with temperatures well in the 80s this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel like it is around 90 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds is in play with a few afternoon showers and storms pulsing up. These will be slow moving so locally heavy rain will once again be an issue. Coverage is not all that great so chances are you will remain dry today. I have us mainly dry tonight with a low cloud deck setting up. It will be a warm and humid night for the fireworks. You’ll need bug spray.