Parma recognizes July 3 as ‘Mike The Miz Day’ in honor of the WWE superstar

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - WWE superstar ‘The Miz’ returned to his Alma-mater Normandy High School for a celebration in his honor.
Yes, July 3 is officially ‘Mike The Miz’ Day.
Nearly 200 people showed up, along with the Parma Mayor, Timothy DeGeeter who gave him a key to the city.
The 38-year-old grew up in Parma and realized his dream of becoming a pro wrestler in 2004 after an appearance on the fourth season of Tough Enough.
He went by ‘The Miz’ a character he created, on the hit reality show The Real World.
The character was brash, conceited and headstrong, the perfect personality for a superstar heel.
Seven years after his professional debut he won a WWE Championship.
Mike Mizanin wanted to be a professional wrestler for as long as he could remember.
His father, George was a big wrestling fan and went to Wrestlemania V in 1989.
He brought back signatures from Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan for his 9-year-old son.
The wide-eyed kid was star struck and determined to be like the superstars he had in his new program.
Mike didn’t find out until years later that story was a lie and his dad just forged their signatures.
As Mike would go on to admit, it was definitely good for the story.
