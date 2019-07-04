Parma recognizes July 3 as ‘Mike The Miz Day’ in honor of the WWE superstar

WWE Champion The Miz participates in a Wrestlemania XXVII press conference at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square on Wednesday, March 30, 2011 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) (Source: Evan Agostini)
By Randy Buffington | July 3, 2019 at 10:36 PM EDT - Updated July 3 at 11:51 PM

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - WWE superstar ‘The Miz’ returned to his Alma-mater Normandy High School for a celebration in his honor.

Yes, July 3 is officially ‘Mike The Miz’ Day.

Nearly 200 people showed up, along with the Parma Mayor, Timothy DeGeeter who gave him a key to the city.

“We’re hardworking, that’s what Parma is all about.”
The 38-year-old grew up in Parma and realized his dream of becoming a pro wrestler in 2004 after an appearance on the fourth season of Tough Enough.

He went by ‘The Miz’ a character he created, on the hit reality show The Real World.

The character was brash, conceited and headstrong, the perfect personality for a superstar heel.

Seven years after his professional debut he won a WWE Championship.

Mike Mizanin wanted to be a professional wrestler for as long as he could remember.

Funny Story

Mike The Miz reflects on funny story

His father, George was a big wrestling fan and went to Wrestlemania V in 1989.

He brought back signatures from Macho Man Randy Savage and Hulk Hogan for his 9-year-old son.

The wide-eyed kid was star struck and determined to be like the superstars he had in his new program.

Mike didn’t find out until years later that story was a lie and his dad just forged their signatures.

As Mike would go on to admit, it was definitely good for the story.

