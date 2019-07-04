Parma recognizes July 3 as ‘Mike The Miz Day’ in honor of the WWE superstar

View this post on Instagram

This pic was taken 2 years ago at my Alma Mater Normandy High School, so it’s the perfect #tbt especially because the city of Parma now recognizes July 3rd as Mike The Miz Day. As I wrote that my mind still can’t believe it. Crazy, that it was 20 years ago where I walked down those halls. Attending Normandy High School, I met lifelong friends who have supported me through every obstacle. I learned lifelong lessons that I still use today. I honestly don’t believe I would be where I am in my life if it wasn’t for growing up in Parma. So Thank you Parma. #HappyMikeTheMizDay