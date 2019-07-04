Tribe’s number one fan excited to drum up conversation at All Star Game

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -There’s one long-time Tribe fan who's been looking forward to seeing new faces in the stadium, hoping to drum up a conversation at the All Star Game.
Over the last few decades, the Indians' ballpark has changed locations and names but, there is one thing that has stayed the same.
We’re talking about the beat of the drum and the man behind it, John Adams.
For nearly 46 years, Adams been drumming up excitement for tribe fans.
“There was a whole drum set for 25 bucks. This is the base for that drum set,” said Adams.
The beat of that 15 pound base is still going on.
In August of 1976, Adams decided he was tired of banging on the then wooden seats in the stadium.
He wanted to bring the excitement to another level, so he asked the Indians front office if he could bring that base and drum away at the games.
With their permission, he gave it a shot.
“I’ve come to every game just about since. I’ve missed about 45 games. Right now, I’m hovering around 3,600 games."
Adams has earned a special sign at Progressive Field letting everyone know he’s the “Tribe’s number one fan.”
Adams said, “I’ve met all walks of life. Dignitaries from other countries, to not so dignitaries from this country, to everything in between. Anything can happen at a ball game and it always does and when you come down here you meet your new best friend. You think you’ve seen it all and you haven’t."
Adams says another main reason he keeps coming back is that baseball reminds him of his dad.
He took him to his very first game at just three-years-old.
“Every opening day, I still get that feeling here,” said Adams.
He says his dad would’ve loved to have seen his drumming skills firing up Indians fans... Actually, all baseball fans in town for the All Star game.
Adams and his drum were at the last two games hosted by Cleveland in 1981 and 1997.
One of his favorite memories involve Sandy Alamar.
“The one Indian and he hit the home run and wins the game, so it was great,” said Adams.
Adams looks forward to more memorable moments.
Adams said, “Forty-five more years and I’ll call it quits. This is a beautiful world and there’s a lot of great people in it and everybody has burdens, but they come together at a baseball park. Everybody is the same at a ballpark.”
19 News asked Adams if he plans on writing a book based on everything he’s experienced at the ballpark.
He said he’s not sure, but it’s about time he starts jotting down some notes.
