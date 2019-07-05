Adopt a furry friend for a price that’s not too “ruff”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Seven-year-old Derby lives up to the description of man’s best friend. For this terrier-pit bull mix, nothing beats snuggling with companions.
But now that Derby has tested positive for heartworm, he's looking for a foster home to receive and recover from treatment with a more permanent companion.
Derby is not the only pup looking for a family. Over 90 furry friends at the City of Cleveland Kennel are searching for a forever home. As stray dogs are found following the Fourth of July, the kennel is expected to get more crowded.
That’s why the city is encouraging Clevelanders to stop on by to adopt a dog like Derby.
If you're looking for your own man's best friend but are concerned about the price, you're not barking up the wrong tree.
This All-Star week, you can adopt a dog for a price that’s not too “ruff.”
From July 6-14, fees are reduced to $21 dollars—about a third of the usual price.
Adoptable dogs are already vaccinated, microchipped, spayed or neutered and have a current Cuyahoga County license.
To start your search for an adoptable city dog, visit their website or stop by the kennel at 9203 Detroit Ave.
Interested adopters are encouraged to make an appointment with adoption counselors by emailing citydogs@city.cleveland.oh.us or calling 216-664-3476.
