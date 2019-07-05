Aurora Police arrest armed robbery suspect, still searching for second who fled into wooded area

AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are still on the hunt for a suspect who fled into the woods in Aurora after allegedly stealing a car at gunpoint in Cleveland.
The Aurora Police Patrol Divison said officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2011 Ford Edge in the area of State Route 43 and Chatham Drive at about 1:39 p.m. on Thursday.
Police said the car was reported stolen by two males that held the driver at gunpoint by East 55th Street and Dennison Avenue in Cleveland on July 1.
The car sped off from officers at a high rate of speed down Chelmsford Drive, which is a dead end street, according to police.
The driver lost control and crashed the car into a tree, according to police.
Police said the driver and the passenger then fled from the car on foot.
Aurora police said officers from Bainbridge, Mantua, Reminderville and Streetsboro helped quickly establish a perimeter in the area.
According to police, 19-year-old Quandin Shunquan-Jones was taken into custody near E. Mennonite and Page Road.
A helicopter crew joined the search as officers and United States Marshals Service Violent Fugitive Task Force deputies searched the wooded area for the second suspect, according to police.
Police said officers were unable to find the second suspect in the heavily wooded area despite a thorough search.
No description of the second suspect was provided.
Officers believe the suspects may be responsible for more armed robberies in the area.
Call police if you have any information on this incident.
