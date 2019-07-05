CC Sabathia hangs his hat at Progressive Field one last time; Bieber makes MLB All-Star cut

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - CC Sabathia will return to his home field on Tuesday to be honored during the 2019 MLB All-Star game.
Sabathia played the first seven years of his career in Cleveland, where he won the 2007 Cy Young Award.
In the 2008 offseason, he signed with the New York Yankees for seven years and $161 million.
At the time, it was the largest contract ever signed by a pitcher.
The old and trusty ace plans to retire this year, after 19 years in the league.
