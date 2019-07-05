Cleveland Cooks whips up a marinade for ribs, slaw or sausage with Progressive Field Executive Chef

Cleveland Cooks, July 5, 2019
By Jen Picciano | July 5, 2019 at 6:17 PM EDT - Updated July 5 at 6:17 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Progressive Field will see 100,000 fans in three days during MLB All-Star Week.

Cleveland Cooks talks to a Progressive Field Executive Chef Josh Ingraham about what to feed all those fans.

How about a marinade for ribs, slaw, or sausage, whichever you prefer this summer.

Beet Char Siu Marinade

  • 1/4 cup organic brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup raw honey
  • 1/4 cup organic ketchup
  • 1/4 cup gluten-free soy sauce
  •  shredded beets roasted 
  • 2 tablespoon rice vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
  • 1/2 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large bowl, mix together brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, shredded beets, vinegar, hoisin sauce, five-spice powder, salt and pepper. Add to any protein and for best results soak over night.

Green Apple Slaw

  • 2 teaspoons honey
  • 4 Granny Smith apples, quartered and thinly sliced (4 cups)
  • 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • 1½ cups coarsely chopped cabbage
  • ½ cup thinly sliced celery
  • 1 oz. fresh herbs  

Chorizo Spice

  • 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 2 tablespoons smoked powder
  • 2 teaspoons ancho chili pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Measure and combine in a container and stir to combine.

Store in a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid and store in dry, dark place for up to 6 months or longer.

