Cleveland Cooks whips up a marinade for ribs, slaw or sausage with Progressive Field Executive Chef

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Progressive Field will see 100,000 fans in three days during MLB All-Star Week.
Cleveland Cooks talks to a Progressive Field Executive Chef Josh Ingraham about what to feed all those fans.
How about a marinade for ribs, slaw, or sausage, whichever you prefer this summer.
Beet Char Siu Marinade
- 1/4 cup organic brown sugar
- 1/4 cup raw honey
- 1/4 cup organic ketchup
- 1/4 cup gluten-free soy sauce
- shredded beets roasted
- 2 tablespoon rice vinegar
- 1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
- 1/2 teaspoon Chinese five-spice powder sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Instructions
In a large bowl, mix together brown sugar, honey, ketchup, soy sauce, shredded beets, vinegar, hoisin sauce, five-spice powder, salt and pepper. Add to any protein and for best results soak over night.
Green Apple Slaw
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 4 Granny Smith apples, quartered and thinly sliced (4 cups)
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1½ cups coarsely chopped cabbage
- ½ cup thinly sliced celery
- 1 oz. fresh herbs
Chorizo Spice
- 1/2 teaspoon dried thyme
- 2 tablespoons smoked powder
- 2 teaspoons ancho chili pepper
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1 teaspoon ground cumin
- 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Measure and combine in a container and stir to combine.
Store in a jar or container with a tight-fitting lid and store in dry, dark place for up to 6 months or longer.
