Cleveland native Machine Gun Kelly drops new album

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Check-in’s open for Hotel Diablo.
Rapper and Cleveland native, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, dropped his fourth studio album Friday, “Hotel Diablo.”
MGK announced the title of the album in April 2019 and got the title tattooed on the back of his head.
His last album, “Bloom,” was released in 2017.
Kelly dropped the first single off the album, “Hollywood Whore," on May 12.
He followed that up with releasing “ I think I’m Okay” featuring artists Travis Barker and Yungblud on June 6.
The 14th track album also features artists like Trippie Red, Madison Love, Phem, Lil Skies and Naomi Wild.
Machine Gun Kelly is currently on his Hotel Diablo World Tour.
There is no stop in Cleveland, however, three of the tour dates are still to be announced.
Kelly will be in Cleveland to play in the celebrity softball game at Progressive Field on Sunday, July 9. His tour listing does include a show date the same day but does not give a location.
To celebrate the release of his new album, MGK will be opening a pop up shop in Cleveland July 6 on Prospect East. Fans will be able to purchase exclusive “Hotel Diablo” merchandise from the store through July 9.
Besides a music release, MGK has been beefing up his acting résumé with recent starring roles in Netflix’s Mötley Crüe biopic, “The Dirt,” playing Tommy Lee and Netflix’s “Bird Box.”
Kelly is involved in two upcoming untitled film projects with unknown release dates.
