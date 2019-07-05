Cleveland police shut down Shoreway before fireworks show

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police have shut down the Shoreway for 4th of July traffic.
Police advise drivers to avoid the area.
Officers did not provide an estimate on when the Shoreway will reopen.
If you couldn’t make it to your favorite downtown spot to watch the fireworks, Cleveland 19 is bringing the show to you!
Cleveland’s ‘Light Up the Lake’ fireworks show is hitting 19 News airwaves during the 10 p.m. newscast on the CW43.
And if you don’t have access to a tv, you can catch the live steam by clicking on the link below:
