Euclid police identify guardians of 3-year-old found wandering alone

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The guardians of a 3-year-old child found wandering alone in Euclid on Thursday have been identified.
Although they’ve been identified, Euclid Police said the boy, identified only as Noah, remains in the custody of Cuyahoga County Child & Family Services (CCCFS).
The Euclid Police are investigating and will determine if charges will be filed against the boy’s guardians.
According to CCCFS, a neighbor called police after discovering the boy roaming around North Vine Avenue and Ljubljana Drive around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.
