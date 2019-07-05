Euclid police identify guardians of 3-year-old found wandering alone

Euclid police identify guardians of 3-year-old found wandering alone
Noah (Source: WOIO)
By MacKenzie Michalojko | July 5, 2019 at 11:57 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 12:11 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The guardians of a 3-year-old child found wandering alone in Euclid on Thursday have been identified.

Although they’ve been identified, Euclid Police said the boy, identified only as Noah, remains in the custody of Cuyahoga County Child & Family Services (CCCFS).

[ Related: Euclid Police need help finding parents of 3-year-old boy found wandering alone ]

The Euclid Police are investigating and will determine if charges will be filed against the boy’s guardians.

According to CCCFS, a neighbor called police after discovering the boy roaming around North Vine Avenue and Ljubljana Drive around 3:15 p.m. Thursday.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.