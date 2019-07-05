Euclid Police need help finding parents of 3-year-old boy found wandering alone

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - An approximately 3-year-old boy named Noah is in the care of Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services after he was found wandering in Euclid.
CCCFS said a neighbor found him wandering around North Vine and Ljubljana Drive in Euclid around 3:15 p.m. and called police.
Officials are now searching for his parents.
His last name is unknown.
Anyone that knows this child or his parents is urged to call 696-KIDS or the Euclid Police Department.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.