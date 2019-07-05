Former St. Vincent-St. Mary wrestling coach accused of sexual battery

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Justin “Harry” Lester, a former St. Vincent-St. Mary wrestling coach, turned himself in Thursday night after he was accused of sexually abusing a female student during his tenure at the high school.
Lester, 35, of Uniontown, was charged with sexual battery after Akron Police alleged that he had sex with the young woman from April 1, 2018 to April 1, 2019.
The student was 18 years old when the alleged crimes began, police say.
Lester appeared in court Friday morning and is being held on a $15,000 bond in Summit County Jail.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.