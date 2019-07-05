Here’s how you can get the cheapest tickets to Play Ball Park during MLB All-Star weekend in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reduced-priced tickets for Play Ball Park are being made available during MLB All-Star Game weekend in Cleveland.
Regular admission usually costs $25, but tickets can be bought for $5 on Friday and $10 for Sunday through Tuesday.
For a $5 ticket:
- Friday - CLICK HERE
For a $10 ticket on:
- Sunday - CLICK HERE
- Monday - CLICK HERE
- Tuesday - CLICK HERE
Play Ball Park is open on Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.
reduced tickets are courtesy of the city of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and the Cleveland Indians.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.