Here’s how you can get the cheapest tickets to Play Ball Park during MLB All-Star weekend in Cleveland
Play Ball Park is open! (Source: Kendall Forward/WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | July 5, 2019 at 11:20 AM EDT - Updated July 5 at 11:23 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Reduced-priced tickets for Play Ball Park are being made available during MLB All-Star Game weekend in Cleveland.

Regular admission usually costs $25, but tickets can be bought for $5 on Friday and $10 for Sunday through Tuesday.

For a $5 ticket:

For a $10 ticket on:

Play Ball Park is open on Friday through Monday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

reduced tickets are courtesy of the city of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, and the Cleveland Indians.

