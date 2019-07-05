Here’s your guide to all the fun events happening during MLB All-Star week in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - MLB All-Star Week in Cleveland has kicked off!
We have the complete list of all MLB All-Star Week events happening in Cleveland from Friday, July 5 through Tuesday, July 9.
Events Schedule
Friday, July 5
- 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Play Ball Park Opening @ Huntington Convention Center
- 6 p.m. - 11 p.m. All-Star Concert @ Huntington Convention Center
- Headliner: Twenty One Pilots, Opening Act: Welshly Arms
Saturday, July 6
- 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Play Ball Park @ Huntington Convention Center
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. MLB Home Run Derby VR Tournament @ Huntington Convention Center
- 11 a.m.- 6 p.m. The Bridge @ Red Space
- 6 p.m.- 11 p.m. All-Star Concert @ Huntington Convention Center
- Headliner: The Killers, Opening Act: White Reaper
Sunday, July 7
- 8 a.m. Color Run MLB All-Star 5k @ Voinovich Bicentennial Park
- 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Play Ball Park @ Huntington Convention Center
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. MLB Home Run Derby VR Tournament @ Huntington Convention Center
- 5 p.m.- 6:30 p.m. Celebrity Softball @ Progressive Field
- 7 p.m.- 9:30 p.m. Sirius XM All-Stars Futures Game @ Progressive Field
- 9:45 p.m. Rock ‘N’ Blast @ Progressive Field
Monday, July 8
- 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. MLB All-Star Play Ball Park @ Huntington Convention Center
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. MLB Home Run Derby VR Championship Competition @ Huntington Convention Center
- 8 p.m. Gatorade All-Star Workout Day Featuring: T-Moblie Home Run Derby @ Progressive Field
Tuesday, July 9
- 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. MLB All-Star Play Ball Park @ Huntington Convention Center
- 12:30 p.m. All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Chevrolet @ Hitlon/ Lakeview Ave./ E. 9th
- 7:30 p.m. 90th All-Star Game presented by Mastercard @ Progressive Field
