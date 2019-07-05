30 immigrants from 25 countries become American citizens in Mentor

MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Today, there are 7,500 new American citizens, including 30 here in Northeast Ohio. Naturalization ceremonies often occur around Independence Day, and this year was no exception.
“Today, I became a citizen--finally,” said Fabian Jimenez. He’s originally from Mexico, but has lived in the United States for the last 11 years.
"So happy I am able to vote, I can take part in a lot of elections now. I can go to school comfortably. I don't have to worry about anything going on," he said.
The naturalization ceremony, which took place at the Garfield Historical Site in Mentor, included immigrants from more than 25 countries.
"I'm thankful for everybody that accepted me being a citizen. I'm happy to be here and spend the rest of my life here," said Jimenez.
To become an American citizen, immigrants must hold a green card for five years and pass a 100-question citizenship test, which includes questions about American history and government.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.