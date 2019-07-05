James A. Garfield National Historic Site hosting naturalization ceremony

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - In recognition of the Fourth of July, James A. Garfield National Historic Site will host an immigration naturalization ceremony at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 5.
Approximately 25-30 immigrants who have successfully met all federal citizenship requirements will be sworn in as America’s newest citizens in the shadow of President James A. Garfield’s home.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony to witness a moving, uniquely American event and congratulate the new citizens.
This event is planned in partnership with the League of Women Voters, the Citizenship and Immigration Service (U.S. Department of Homeland Security), and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.
“As we commemorate the July 4, 1776 approval of the Declaration of Independence, James A. Garfield National Historic Site is proud to host this naturalization ceremony,” said Site Manager Todd Arrington.
“President Garfield’s life was the embodiment of the American promise that you can accomplish anything if you work hard and constantly strive to learn and improve."
James A. Garfield National Historic Site is located at 8095 Mentor Avenue (U.S. 20) in Mentor, Ohio, approximately 25 miles east of Cleveland.
The site includes guided tours of the Garfield home, museum exhibits, and an introductory film.
The house was completely restored by the National Park Service in the late 1990s.
