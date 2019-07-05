Man rescued from Lake Erie after jumping in to save his dog

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Water rescue teams were called to Gordon Park in the early-morning hours of Friday to save a man who was already attempting to save his dog.
The incident occurred near East 72nd Street just before 3 a.m. That’s when, police said, a man chased his beloved dog into Lake Erie.
" I would rather die than do nothing," the man who identified himself as Gary told 19 News about his instinct to save his best friend of 18 years, Buddy, after he unexpectedly ran into the lake not once, but twice.
Thankfully, the rescue was a success and both Gary and Buddy are doing fine now.
But Lake Erie is the second deadliest of all the Great Lakes for drownings so far this year.
