MLB All-Star Week: Cleveland’s storied baseball legacy continues with ceremonial first pitch at Play Ball Park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Get ready baseball fans. Cleveland’s All-Star Week is off to a running start.
On July 5, the ceremonial first pitch and zipline ride kicked off the special week at the new Play Ball Park.
The first pitch featured Carlos Baerga, Indians Hall of Fame player, as well as Natasha Watley, an Olympic Gold Medalist softball player.
Celebratory events continue through Tuesday, culminating in the 90th annual Midsummer Classic on July 9.
After July 9, Cleveland will have hosted the big game six times, which is more than any city with only one Major League Baseball team.
If you’re looking to go out to the ball game for a reduced price, The City of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Indians have you covered.
They are offering Play Ball Park tickets with a reduced price. Tickets normally cost $25, but today, they can be purchased for $5. Tickets can be purchased for $10 Sunday through Tuesday.
For more information about how to buy these discounted tickets, visit this link.
